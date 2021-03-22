Astronaut says US needs continuity in space policy

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: The NASA logo is displayed at the agency’s booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has chosen a former senator from Florida who flew on the space shuttle just days before the Challenger launch accident to lead NASA.

Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson as the space agency’s administrator.

Nelson, 78, grew up near Cape Canaveral and was serving as a Democratic congressman when he launched aboard space shuttle Columbia in January 1986.

His commander was Charles Bolden Jr., who later served as NASA administrator under President Barack Obama – at Nelson’s urging.

Nelson was elected in 2000 to the Senate, where he served until his defeat in 2018.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nelson will become NASA’s 14th administrator, succeeding another former member of Congress, Jim Bridenstine, a Republican from Oklahoma.

Ron Garan, a former NASA astronaut who flew on the space shuttle, participated in four spacewalks and logged more than 178 days in space, told The Associated Press that the United States needs continuity in its space policy.

“The space program inherently is a long-term program. Its mission is to plan out and to design and to build and to test and, you know, all of that takes many, many years to do it right. It spans administrations. Very, very few programs can be done in a four-year period,” Garan said.

“I was at NASA for a number of years where we were kind of rudderless. We didn’t we didn’t know, you know, the space shuttle program was winding down. The moon program we had got canceled. You know, we weren’t really sure where we were going. And, you know, you can’t run a space program that way. You have to have long-term vision that survives administration to administration,” Garan said.

This is a critical time for NASA as momentum accelerates in the commercial space program.

SpaceX is about to launch its third flight of astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA; Boeing is expected join the crew delivery effort later this year.

Space station supply runs, meanwhile, have been handled by private companies under contract to NASA for nearly a decade.

At the same time, NASA is teaming up with private companies to launch experiments and equipment to the moon, and also lunar landers that would deliver astronauts to the surface.

Just Thursday, NASA conducted a successful test firing of the core stage of its SLS moon rocket – the Space Launch System.

The new moonshot program is named Artemis after the twin sister of Apollo, and intends to include a woman on its first moon landing.