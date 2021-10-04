Astronomers in Las Vegas might have discovered first planet orbiting three stars

ALMA, in which ESO is a partner, and the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope have imaged GW Orionis, a triple star system with a peculiar inner region. Unlike the flat planet-forming discs we see around many stars, GW Orionis features a warped disc, deformed by the movements of the three stars at its centre. This composite image shows both the ALMA and SPHERE observations of the disc. The ALMA image shows the disc’s ringed structure, with the innermost ring (part of which is visible as an oblong dot at the very centre of the image) separated from the rest of the disc. The SPHERE observations allowed astronomers to see for the first time the shadow of this innermost ring on the rest of the disc, which made it possible for them to reconstruct its warped shape.

MYSTERY WIRE — The announcement of the discovery came from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). But the discovery was made by UNLV astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope.

ALMA is an astronomical interferometer of 66 radio telescopes in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

ALMA images of the planet-forming disk with misaligned rings around triple star system GW Orionis. The image on the right is made with ALMA data taken in 2017 from Bi et al. The image on the left is made with ALMA data taken in 2018 from Kraus et al. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), S. Kraus & J. Bi; NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello

The star system they observed is 1,300 light years away from Earth. While here on Earth we are used to a single star solar system, the UNLV astronomers write that half of all star systems consist of two or more stars.

But no planet orbiting three stars – a circumptriple orbit – has ever been discovered. Perhaps until now. UNLV News Release

ALMA, in which ESO is a partner, and the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope have imaged GW Orionis, a triple star system with a peculiar inner region. Unlike the flat planet-forming discs we see around many stars, GW Orionis features a warped disc, deformed by the movements of the three stars at its centre. This composite image shows both the ALMA and SPHERE observations of the disc. The ALMA image shows the disc’s ringed structure, with the innermost ring (part of which is visible as an oblong dot at the very centre of the image) separated from the rest of the disc. The SPHERE observations allowed astronomers to see for the first time the shadow of this innermost ring on the rest of the disc, which made it possible for them to reconstruct its warped shape.

Astronomers on the project say they observed three dust rings around the three stars but also noticed a gap which led them to say that a gas giant planet, similar to Jupiter, could have formed here.