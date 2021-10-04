Astronomers in Las Vegas might have discovered first planet orbiting three stars

MYSTERY WIRE — The announcement of the discovery came from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). But the discovery was made by UNLV astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope.
ALMA is an astronomical interferometer of 66 radio telescopes in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
The star system they observed is 1,300 light years away from Earth. While here on Earth we are used to a single star solar system, the UNLV astronomers write that half of all star systems consist of two or more stars.
But no planet orbiting three stars – a circumptriple orbit – has ever been discovered. Perhaps until now.UNLV News Release
Astronomers on the project say they observed three dust rings around the three stars but also noticed a gap which led them to say that a gas giant planet, similar to Jupiter, could have formed here.
The research team investigated different origins, including the possibility that the gap was created by gravitational torque from the three stars. But after constructing a comprehensive model of GW Ori, they found that the more likely, and fascinating, explanation for the space in the disc is the presence of one or more massive planets, Jupiter-like in nature.
Gas giants, according to Jeremy Smallwood, lead author and a recent Ph.D. graduate in astronomy from UNLV, are usually the first planets to form within a star system. Terrestrial planets like Earth and Mars follow.
The planet itself cannot be seen, but the finding – highlighted in a September study in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society – suggests that this is the first circumtriple planet ever discovered. Further observations from the ALMA telescope are expected in the coming months, which could provide direct evidence of the phenomenon.
“It’s really exciting because it makes the theory of planet formation really robust,” Smallwood said. “It could mean that planet formation is much more active than we thought, which is pretty cool.”UNLV News Release