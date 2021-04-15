Blue Origin nails test launch and landing in Texas

Space Science
Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company launched its New Shepard suborbital vehicle from West Texas as part of a test flight Wednesday afternoon, and successfully landed the rocket and capsule separately a short time later.

In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard capsule uses parachutes to land during a test in West Texas on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Blue Origin via AP)

Blue Origin plans to launch paying passengers — tourists, scientists and professional astronauts — on brief hops over West Texas’ remote desert. It’s also working on a bigger rocket, New Glenn, that would blast off from Cape Canaveral as well as a lunar lander for astronauts under NASA’s Artemis moon program.

New Shepard is named for the first American in space, Alan Shepard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Don't Miss

Latest Mystery Wire News