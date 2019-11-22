Boeing’s Starliner capsule moves closer to crucial test

This frame from a video posted on Boeing’s Twitter account shows the capsule as it is being moved on Thursday.

MYSTERY WIRE — Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule was moved from the Kennedy Space Center to Cape Canaveral on Thursday in preparation for a Dec. 17 test that is critical to its NASA certification.

See the Orbital Flight Test #Starliner roll out of our factory on @NASAKennedy flanked by hundreds of employees who helped build it. Watch as it is mated to the #AtlasV that will carry it at speeds up to 17,450 mph to @Space_Station.



The countdown to December launch is on! pic.twitter.com/GXmWwt7wyc — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) November 22, 2019

See the full story on the move and background on the Boeing project on space.com: Boeing’s 1st Starliner space capsule rolls out to launch site for test flight.

The step forward for Boeing occurs a day after SpaceX’s test failure in Boca Chica, Texas, where Starship Mk1 “blew its top.” SpaceX founder Elon Musk indicated the ship will not be repaired, and the company will instead focus on Mk2 and Mk3.