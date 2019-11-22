Boeing’s Starliner capsule moves closer to crucial test

MYSTERY WIRE — Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule was moved from the Kennedy Space Center to Cape Canaveral on Thursday in preparation for a Dec. 17 test that is critical to its NASA certification.
See the full story on the move and background on the Boeing project on space.com: Boeing’s 1st Starliner space capsule rolls out to launch site for test flight.
The step forward for Boeing occurs a day after SpaceX’s test failure in Boca Chica, Texas, where Starship Mk1 “blew its top.” SpaceX founder Elon Musk indicated the ship will not be repaired, and the company will instead focus on Mk2 and Mk3.