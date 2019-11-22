Boeing’s Starliner capsule moves closer to crucial test

Space Science
Posted: / Updated:

This frame from a video posted on Boeing’s Twitter account shows the capsule as it is being moved on Thursday.

MYSTERY WIRE — Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule was moved from the Kennedy Space Center to Cape Canaveral on Thursday in preparation for a Dec. 17 test that is critical to its NASA certification.

See the full story on the move and background on the Boeing project on space.com: Boeing’s 1st Starliner space capsule rolls out to launch site for test flight.

The step forward for Boeing occurs a day after SpaceX’s test failure in Boca Chica, Texas, where Starship Mk1 “blew its top.” SpaceX founder Elon Musk indicated the ship will not be repaired, and the company will instead focus on Mk2 and Mk3.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

More UFO

Latest Mystery Wire News