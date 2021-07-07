Branson ‘very, very excited’ as space launch nears

This Saturday, May 22, 2021 image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the release of VSS Unity from VMS Eve and ignition of rocket motor over Spaceport America, N.M. Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government’s approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson’s rocketship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration’s updated license on Friday, June 25. It’s the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic’s years-long effort to send paying passengers on short space hops. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE — Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson on Tuesday said he was “very, very excited” to finally take off for space.

The British businessman will be among six people on board the Virgin Galactic rocket ship when it soars from New Mexico on Sunday.

He’ll be flying alongside Sirisha Bandla, who will be second India-born woman to fly into space after Kalpana Chawla.

Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days.

The Amazon founder plans to blast into space from west Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Branson insisted competition with Bezos was not important and the main thing was they both “create very safe space lines that can offer young people …the chance to go to space one day”.