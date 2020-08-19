Car-sized asteroid came close to hitting earth

MYSTERY WIRE — Too close for comfort is how a close-call from a car-sized asteroid flying past Earth can be described.
On Sunday, August 16 the asteroid came within 1,830 miles (2,950 kilometers) of hitting Earth.
In asteroid terms this is extremely close. In fact according to the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a robotic survey camera located at Palomar Observatory near San Diego, this is the closest asteroid to Earth ever recorded. It’s a statement confirmed by a catalog compiled by Sormano Astronomical Observatory in Italy.
If you are wondering why you didn’t hear about this last week, it’s because no one knew about this asteroid until if after it flew past Earth. The Palomar Observatory in California first detected the space rock about six hours after the close call.
According to Caltech “Asteroid 2020 QG is about 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) across, or roughly the size of an SUV, so it was not big enough to do any damage even if it had been pointed at Earth; instead, it would have burned up in our planet’s atmosphere.”