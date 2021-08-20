Chinese astronauts carry out the second spacewalk

MYSTERY WIRE — Two of three Chinese astronauts on Friday conducted the second spacewalk outside the Chinese space station module Tianhe to install thermal control equipment and adjust a camera.

Astronaut Nie Haisheng in his spacesuit was seen slipping out of the Tianhe core module at 8:38 a.m. Beijing time (00:38 GMT).

He then fixed robotic arms as part of preparation work to install the thermal control pump module weighing about 35 kilograms (about 77 pounds) used to maintain proper internal temperature of the core module, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Liu Boming climbed out after Nie – the two also planned to elevate a panoramic camera during the mission.

The third astronaut, Tang Hongbo who carried out the team’s first spacewalk on July 4, stayed inside control room.

The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China’s third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May.

The station’s first module, Tianhe, which translates to ‘Heavenly Harmony’, was launched April 29.

Tianhe was followed by an automated spacecraft carrying food and fuel.

The mission brings the number of astronauts China has launched into space since 2003 to 14, becoming only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do so on its own.