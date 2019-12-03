Crash site identified after September moon mission

MYSTERY WIRE — Images posted on NASA.gov show the crash site and evidence of debris scattered over a wide area after India’s failed lunar landing in September.

A before and after image, below, makes it easy to see the marks left by the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The lander, named Vikram, went silent near the end of its landing manuever, according to Space.com.

Images taken on Nov. 11 were reexamined after an a tip from an amateur astronomer who had spotted something very bright. More information is available at NASA.com.