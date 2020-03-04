Did you know – you can watch Earth live from space

Recently, Mystery Wire reported NASA is hiring a new generation of astronauts. But the reality is, most of us will never set foot in space. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go there, from home, every day.

NASA provides a live video feed from the International Space Station (ISS) that streams 24/7. It is called the High Definition Earth-Viewing (HDEV) experiment. If you watch and it just looks black, or dark, it is because the ISS is soaring over the nighttime side of the Earth.

Watch a LIVE video feed from the International Space Station

There are other live space feeds. We have provided a couple of links below for you to enjoy. If you know of other live feeds we and others would be interested in, please send us the link at info@mysterywire.com or through our Facebook or Twitter pages.