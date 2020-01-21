Elon Musk wants to carry a million people to Mars by 2050

A rendering of SpaceX Starships on the surface of Mars. (SpaceX / YouTube)

MYSTERY WIRE — In a recent Twitter exchange, Elon Musk’s affirmed his ambition to put a million people on Mars by 2050.

An article on CNET presents the numbers and the timeline Musk cites, relying on his SpaceX Starships, which don’t exist yet. He sees 100 Starships sending about 100,000 people to Mars every time the planets are close enough for the journey — about every 26 months, Musk says.

It’s a stunning timeline that is likely to change, if past performance is any indication. But that’s never been a barrier for Musk’s bold plans, and it’s never been a reason for him to temper his dreams.

A video summary of the goals from Engineering Today presents more detail:

The prediction is all about hitting the capacity Musk believes is necessary to reach the goal:

Megatons per year to orbit are needed for life to become multiplanetary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

Over the weekend, SpaceX completed the final major test before NASA uses the company’s Crew Dragon to transport astronauts to the International Space Station. After the successful test, Musk said in a statement posted on TNW: