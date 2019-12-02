Enormous black hole defies current scientific theories

MYSTERY WIRE — Scientists have found a black hole that is almost three times bigger than than believed possible. And it’s on our side of the galaxy.
Current theories predict black holes like the one recently discovered by a Chinese-led team of scientists shouldn’t have a mass greater than 25 times the mass of our sun. But calculations put this new one at 68 times the mass of our sun.
Imagine a star 8 times the size of the sun being drawn into the black hole. The star, LB-1, is orbiting the black hole once every 79 days.
