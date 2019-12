MYSTERY WIRE — Two weeks ago, we told you about an enormous black hole that was supposedly three times bigger than scientists believed possible.

Turns out, you don’t have to worry after all.

The peer-reviewed report has been peer-reviewed some more, and at least three challenges to the accuracy of the report have emerged. That’s science talk for an academic beat-down.

See the full story on how scientists come to terms with mistakes like this on Space.com.