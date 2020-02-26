Enthusiasm for life: Astrophysicist’s case positively stands out

Europa, one of NASA’s moons, seems to have all the ingredients for life. (NASA)

MYSTERY WIRE — With a sense of optimism that goes beyond most of the arguments for discovering life, astrophysicist Ethan Siegel lays out some of the possibilities that could yield exciting news in our lifetimes.

Maybe even before the end of the decade.

While many articles describe the efforts humans are making to discover life on other worlds, few capture the enthusiasm of Siegel’s article on Forbes. That’s probably because much of the science is new, and the search for exoplanets is only recently producing results. Previous articles have concentrated on the “how” of the search.

Will Alien Life First Be Discovered On Europa, Exoplanets, Or From Extraterrestrials?https://t.co/TADorRMJRn

The big question isn't if we'll find alien life, but in which of three ways we find it first.



Worlds in our Solar System? Distant exoplanets? Or intelligent contact? — Ethan Siegel (@StartsWithABang) February 25, 2020

Siegel, who writes the blog “Starts With a Bang,” sees several great possibilities for finding life. Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, seems to be a favorite.

In a notable excerpt from the article, Siegel links to another great story from Forbes. Science contributor Erick Mack writes in a Feb. 19 post that optimism is growing as more observatories come online and more scientists join the work to discover life. One scientist says “our capacity to detect alien life will be three orders of magnitude greater in the coming decade than in the 2010s.”