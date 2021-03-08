Explosion heard over Vermont as meteor hits Earth’s atmosphere

MYSTERY WIRE — People all over northern Vermont heard a mysterious loud boom from the clear sky early Sunday evening.

Many people also saw a bright light streak across the sky.

According to NASA Meteor Watch it was a meteor hitting the Earth’s upper atmosphere and being destroyed.

People saw and heard the meteor’s destruction around 5:38 Sunday, March 7.

NASA said the meteor first appeared at a height of 52 miles over Mount Mansfield State Forest flying at around 47,000 mph, traveling 33 miles through the upper atmosphere. It then burned up 33 miles over Beach Hill in Orleans County, Vermont.