Former head of Space Defense Agency favors colonizing worlds

MYSTERY WIRE — Two months after Fred Kennedy said, “Some of us may have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century,” he left his post as director of the Space Development Agency.

Now Kennedy is back in the public eye, talking about humanity’s future in space exploration, writing for Forbes Magazine that he thinks we should continue to work toward colonizing other worlds despite problems that need solving on Earth.

It’s not a surprising stance for someone who was charged with bringing space technology and industry together.

Other recent perspectives have been at odds with Kennedy’s view:

Humans will never colonize Mars (Gizmodo)



See also:

Questions we must answer before our ‘close encounter’

1,000 years in space, and more daunting barriers to humanity’s survival

But hearing from Kennedy, who is now an executive with a “stealth space startup” in the Bay Area, indicates he intends to get in the game again, even if he isn’t leading the agency in what he described as his dream job.

Read Kennedy’s comments to Space News on the split from the agency: Former SDA boss Fred Kennedy answers the questions we’ve waited months to ask (Oct. 22, 2019)