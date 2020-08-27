Galaxy shaped like Darth Vader’s TIE fighter discovered

MYSTERY WIRE (WFLA) — If you’re into stars and Star Wars, get ready to be super happy.

The image seen above literally comes to us from a galaxy far far away. Actually the image is a galaxy, one that bears a striking resemblance to Darth Vader’s TIE fighter space ship.

Unlike Star Wars though, the galaxy has a very technical name. It’s called TXS 0128+554.

Astronomers mapped it using a globe-spanning network of radio antennas called the “very long baseline array.”

The colors correspond to the intensity of the radio signals emitting from different parts of the galaxy.

