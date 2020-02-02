Incredible places on Mars could be travel destinations of the future

MYSTERY WIRE — A volcano three times taller than Mount Everest. A canyon four times longer than the Grand Canyon. A crater with steep slopes as striking as Britain’s white cliffs of Dover or Yosemite’s El Capitan.

The travel brochures for Mars are going to blow your mind.

It’s Space.com’s look at some of the unique geological features of the Red Planet. And while travel to Mars is still a dream, comparisons to America’s national parks might make you wonder … will there be efforts in the future to preserve “wilderness” areas on Mars?

In fact, the subject was examined in an article published in Nature on Nov. 26, 2004:

It is the right of every person to stand and stare across the beautiful barrenness and desolation of the Martian surface without having to endure the eyesore of pieces of crashed spacecraft scattered across the landscape. Charles Cockell and Gerda Horneck, proponents of establishing protected areas.

Popular Science examined the question again on Jan. 17, 2013: