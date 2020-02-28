It came from space — scientist links coronavirus to meteorite

MYSTERY WIRE — A well known scientist is claiming the most recent strain of coronavirus (covid-19) came from space.

The claim comes from Sri Lankan-born British mathematician, astronomer and astrobiologist Dr. Chandra Wickramasinge. He claims the virus was created when a meteorite burned up over China last October. The event was captured on camera.

If this name or claim sounds familiar it might be because Dr. Wickramasinge has made a similar claim before saying SARS (also a coronavirus) came from meteorite debris.

Claims like this have been written about dating back to the 1918 flu pandemic. Others, including Dr. Wickramsinge, have made claims the origin of polio and mad cow disease are also in outer space.

Dr.Wickramasinge told the Daily Express, “The sudden outbreak of a new coronavirus is very likely to have a space connection, the strong localization of the virus within China is the most remarkable aspect of the disease. In October last year a fragment of a comet exploded in a brief flash in North East China.”

He went on to describe how he believes the virus could make it through space and survive landing on earth and being transmitted to humans, “We think it probable that this contained embedded within it a monoculture of infective 2019-nCoV virus particles that survived in the interior of the incandescent meteor. We consider the seemingly outrageous possibility that hundreds of trillions of infective viral particles were then released embedded in the form of fine carbonaceous dust. We believe infectious agents are prevalent in space, carried on comets, and can fall towards Earth through the troposphere. These, we think, can and have in the past gone on to bring about human disease epidemics.”

Other scientists in the past have rebuffed Dr. Wickramasinge’s theories. According to Tech Times, when the doctor made the similar claim about SARS coming from space, an opposing expert said no virus science knows about is resistant to the kind of radiation present in space.

To date, the coronavirus is being blamed for at least 2,800 deaths worldwide and another 83,000 people infected.