JP Aerospace founder on airships, and triangle UFO sightings

MYSTERY WIRE — Do enormous triangle-shaped airships have a place in the world’s strategy for space? The answers might surprise you.

John Powell — the “JP” in JP Aerospace — wrote the book on the subject 12 years ago, and it’s still a viable solution to some of the economic barriers of dependence on rocket launches. Powell’s book: “Floating to Space: The Airship to Orbit Program.”

The scale is probably far beyond anything you have imagined: A port 6,000 feet in length, and smaller ships “reaching speeds of up to 17,500 miles per hour (close to Mach 23) as it rides its own shockwaves through the upper atmosphere.”

The War Zone’s interview with Powell is intriguing:

That’s right … Phoenix Lights makes an appearance as one of the interview topics.

We’ve got to tip our hat to The War Zone for bringing it up. After all, we were all thinking about it. Writer Brett Tingley puts the question to Powell about triangle-shaped UFO reports, and Powell’s careful answers provide a little bit of the insight we were hoping for.

But it’s not just Powell’s quotes that provide clues. Among the reports cited in the story:

Is it all one man’s pioneering dream? Hardly. The War Zone found in one report: