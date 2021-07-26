Large meteor falls to earth over southern Norway

MYSTERY WIRE — A strong flash of light from a large meteorite was seen over parts of southern Norway on Saturday night.

One eyewitness described it as a big light that looked like a plane on fire.

“It went out and then there was white smoke,” said Arne Walberg.

“A few seconds passed before I heard a thump and a small tremor on the ground. I didn’t quite understand what it was right away.”

The meteorite has received enormous interest and the hunt for the mysterious rock from space is underway.

“It’s really not often that we get Norwegian meteorites. It is rare and it is very valuable for research,” said Vegard Lundby Rekaa, Astronomer from the Norwegian Meteor Network.

Professionals hope to be able to use the stone for further research.