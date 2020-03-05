Largest explosion since the big bang discovered

MYSTERY WIRE — The big bang was the biggest of them all, and still is. But there’s a new number 2.

This explosion isn’t something you’ll see from your backyard. It was recently written about on phys.org. Scientists say the blast came from a supermassive black hole hundreds of millions of miles away at the center of a galaxy.

We’ve seen outbursts in the centers of galaxies before but this one is really, really massive. And we don’t know why it’s so big. Professor Melanie Johnston-Hollitt, Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research

(Image: X-ray: Chandra: NASA/CXC/NRL/S. Giacintucci, et al., XMM-Newton: ESA/XMM-Newton; Radio: NCRA/TIFR/GMRT; Infrared: 2MASS/UMass/IPAC-Caltech/NASA/NSF)

According to professor Melanie Johnson-Hollitt, the explosion happened slowly, really slowly. She says the explosion actually happened over the course of millions of years.

It is located in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster, approximately 390 million light years away. It was seen by using radio telescopes.

Johnson-Hollitt also told phys.org, “People were sceptical because of the size of outburst … but it really is that. The Universe is a weird place.”