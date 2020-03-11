Living the good life – in space

MYSTERY WIRE — Some people think it could be just a few years before humans will be able to live in space, in style.

This would not be a separate spacecraft like a shuttle. What NASA and others are proposing is a module which will be docked with the International Space Station (ISS).

Creating a livable space for private citizens is a hard task, but one that French designer Philippe Starck too on. In recently release images, he shows off his design, complete with gold colored padding on the walls of the module.

(Image: Philippe Starck)

NASA has given Axiom Space access to the Node 2 Forward port on the ISS, according to a statement from the company back in January. And it’s this commercial part of the space station which may one day be able to replace the current parts of the ISS.

Starck has shared images of his designs on his website. Not only can you see the brightly colored walls and floors, you can see where an information center, including what looks like a large monitor or television would be built in to the module. But who would be looking at the TV when you have a large window like the one seen in Starck’s images. There are also plans for it to have Wi-Fi, LED lighting, and large handrails.

The timeline for this being ready is sometime in 2024, according to Architectural Digest. But there appear to be plans for testing with real passengers beginning in 2021.

In a statement on his website, Starck wrote, “A space station is ruled by a fundamental law: zero gravity. Unlike terrestrial life constraints, life in space is a multi-directional freedom. My vision is to create a comfortable egg, friendly, where walls are so soft and in harmony with the values of movements of the human body in zero gravity.

“This dematerialization shall be a first approach to infinity. The [traveler] should physically and mentally feel their action of floating in the universe.” Philippe Starck

According to Architectural Digest, the people staying in this module will not be officially part of the ISS, but they will have to qualify to be on board just like regular ISS astronauts through a series of medical and physical tests.

“This history-making flight will represent a watershed moment in the march toward universal and routine access to space,” Axiom CEO Michael Suffredini said in a company statement. “This will be just the first of many missions to ISS to be completely crewed and managed by Axiom Space – a first for a commercial entity.” Philippe Starck







(Image: Philippe Starck)







According to the Daily Mail, this adventure will not come cheaply. People and companies can expect to spend around $35,000 for a 10-day mission. The Daily Mail compared that price tag to other space tourism companies such as Virgin Galactic, Space X, and Blue Origin where the cost to go to space is estimated to be around $250,000.