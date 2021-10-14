Lucy in the sky: Spacecraft will visit 8 asteroids

This image provided by the Southwest Research Institute depicts the Lucy spacecraft approaching an asteroid. It will be first space mission to explore a diverse population of small bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. (SwRI via AP)

MYSTEY WIRE (CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — NASA is on an asteroid roll as it gets set to launch a series of spacecraft to visit and even bash some of the solar system’s most enticing rocks.

A robotic trailblazer named Lucy is due to blast off Saturday on a 12-year cruise to unexplored swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter.

FILE – This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA’s Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the AstroTech facility in Titusville, Fla. It will be first space mission to explore a diverse population of small bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

In this image released by NASA, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft aboard is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is slated to blast off on Saturday on a 12-year cruise to unexplored swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

In this image released by NASA, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft aboard is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is slated to blast off on Saturday on a 12-year cruise to unexplored swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft aboard is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is slated to blast off on Saturday on a 12-year cruise to unexplored swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter.. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Lucy will zip past a record eight asteroids for scientific study. Then in November, NASA will launch another spacecraft to a double-asteroid closer to home.

But this craft will deliberately ram the main asteroid’s smaller moonlet to change its orbit. The test could one day save Earth from an incoming rock.