Avalanche on Mars caught on camera

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA has released a unique photograph from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). The image shows the surface of Mars and a large avalanche as it’s happening.

From NASA:

Hi-RISE, the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured this avalanche plunging down a 1,640-foot-tall (500-meter-tall) cliff on May 29, 2019. The image also reveals layers at Mars’ north pole during spring. As temperatures increase and vaporize ice, the destabilized ice blocks break loose and kick up dust.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona