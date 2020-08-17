Avalanche on Mars caught on camera

Space Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA has released a unique photograph from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). The image shows the surface of Mars and a large avalanche as it’s happening.

From NASA:
Hi-RISE, the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured this avalanche plunging down a 1,640-foot-tall (500-meter-tall) cliff on May 29, 2019. The image also reveals layers at Mars’ north pole during spring. As temperatures increase and vaporize ice, the destabilized ice blocks break loose and kick up dust.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News