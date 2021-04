NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter can be seen on Mars as viewed by the Perseverance rover’s rear Hazard Camera on April 4, 2021, the 44th Martian day, or sol of the mission. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter made another successful takeoff and landing Sunday.

The flight was partially captured on video by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.

The helicopter took off and flew out of the rover’s field of vision while completing a flight plan that took it 164 feet (50 meters).

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the moon.