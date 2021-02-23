Mars Perseverance sends a secret message back to Earth

MYSTERY WIRE — An image from video made available by NASA shows the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out “Dare Mighty Things” in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-meter) parachute.

He also included the GPS coordinates for the mission’s headquarters at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

The initial discovery of the hidden message appears to have originated online and spread quickly on Reddit. Users on Reddit quickly began posting and tweeting images of how they figured out the coded message.

A (partial) explanation of the code in Perseverance's parachute, cracked by @FrenchTech_paf with a contribution by @pramirez624.



Can you decipher the final message? pic.twitter.com/DO8sj9fEdw — Meithan West (@meithan42) February 23, 2021

Eventually the Chief Engineer for Perserverance Tweeted out confirmation of the code being cracked.