“May the Fourth be with you,” Star Wars Day celebrates “The Force”

American actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — Today is a special day for Star Wars fans.

For starters, do yourself a favor and go to Google and type in “May the 4th.”

“May the Fourth be with you” is a pun that comes from a famous line in the Star Wars franchise, “May the force be with you.”

LAS VEGAS – MAY 29: The opening title from the Star Wars film series is shown on screen while musicians perform during “Star Wars: In Concert” at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The traveling production features a full symphony orchestra and choir playing music from all six of John Williams’ Star Wars scores synchronized with footage from the films displayed on a three-story-tall, HD LED screen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Star Wars is celebrating the day with this video.

According to USA Today, “the first official application of the phrase to the May 4th date came in 1979, when the U.K. Conservative Party paid for a newspaper advertisement saying, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!” to celebrate the party’s general election victory.”

Since then, the popularity of Star Wars Day has exploded online.

If you are somehow not a fan of Star Wars Day, you can blame Canada.

On this date in 2011, “the first organized Star Wars Day events were held at the Toronto Underground Cinema,” according to wickedlocal.com.

In Las Vegas at least one wedding chapel if offering a Star Wars themed wedding package.

The history and current popularity shouldn’t be lost on you though. According to space.com Star Wars Day was officially first organized in 2011 in Toronto, Canada. Why? Because someone thought it sounded fun to say the fourth instead of force when advertising for showing of the Star Wars’ movies for the Toronto Underground Cinema.

Headline from the London Evening News, May 4, 1979.

But using the Star Wars phrase this way can actually be found dating back to 1979, two years after the first Star Wars movie was released. It was first seen in writing when Margaret Thatcher took office as the new prime minister of Britain on May 4, 1979 On that day, the London Evening News congratulated her with a front-page ad that read, “May the fourth be with you, Maggie. Congratulations.”

Britain has an odd history with the phrase. In 1994, it came up during a defense debate in the British parliament. And from then on, it swept through fan clubs and enthusiast circles, almost like someone out there just sensed its existence.

By 2020, the day has taken hold in at least north American and British culture. Astronauts on the International Space Station even watched Star Wars while in orbit on this day.