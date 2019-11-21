Meteor shower due Thursday night, but it will be short

MYSTERY WIRE — Thursday night could bring a big show to the skies when a brief meteor storm is expected.

The last time the Alpha Monocerotids did anything spectacular, it was 1995. It was only the fourth time that any reporting on the meteor shower had occurred, and very few people have seen it.

A narrow comet trail packed with debris could produce as many as 1,000 meteors per minute over the course of 40 minutes. Start looking at 8:48 p.m. PST, just below the constellation of Orion.

