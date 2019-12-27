Milky Way on center stage in a video that gets it right

MYSTERY WIRE — A stunning image of the Milky Way from photographer Eric Brummel:

Find a larger video on YouTube.

See more of Eric’s work on Instagram, and notice the concentration on the Milky Way, as well as the West, from San Francisco Bay to Arches National Park.

The image reminds us that we are always in motion, and certainly not the center of the universe. Good things to remember as we begin a new decade.

Perspective … point of view … relativity …

Step back occasionally and let yourself feel small, and know that small has nothing to do with the great possibilities that lie ahead.