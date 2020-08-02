LIVE: SpaceX Crew Dragon to splashdown near Pensacola

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA confirmed on their blog that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown off the coast of Pensacola Florida on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Weather conditions according to NASA are a “Go” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown sight.

Approximately 19 hours after undocking from the International Space Station, and after jettisoning its trunk and re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, Dragon will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 2:48 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 2.

Click here to read the 10 things you need to know from NASA on this historical splashdown.

