NASA missions to Mars, Titan part of big plans over next decade

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA’s to-do list is off the charts for the decade ahead.

A list of 22 big projects detailed by businessinsider.com shows that NASA is thinking far beyond Artemis, the name of the moon mission that intends to put a woman on the moon.

Mars, Jupiter and the sun figure into new explorations. The moon could become a launch point, and the manufacture of fuel might even happen there.

A couple of the most fascinating projects you might not have heard about:

Plans for a nuclear powered helicopter called Dragonfly, which will journey to Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.

All kinds of telescopes will add to our knowledge of the universe, including the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope, which will explore dark matter.

Psyche, a dead planet, is the target of a probe that will travel to, arriving in 2026.

That’s barely scratching the surface. See the full report here.