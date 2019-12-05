NASA missions to Mars, Titan part of big plans over next decade

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA’s to-do list is off the charts for the decade ahead.
A list of 22 big projects detailed by businessinsider.com shows that NASA is thinking far beyond Artemis, the name of the moon mission that intends to put a woman on the moon.
Mars, Jupiter and the sun figure into new explorations. The moon could become a launch point, and the manufacture of fuel might even happen there.
A couple of the most fascinating projects you might not have heard about:
- Plans for a nuclear powered helicopter called Dragonfly, which will journey to Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.
- All kinds of telescopes will add to our knowledge of the universe, including the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope, which will explore dark matter.
- Psyche, a dead planet, is the target of a probe that will travel to, arriving in 2026.
That’s barely scratching the surface. See the full report here.