NASA shows off SLS: ‘The most powerful rocket in human history’

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine rallied staff in New Orleans on Monday, leading a media event to introduce the SLS rocket.

“Thank you for being here on this very important day when we get to announce core stage complete for, in fact, the SLS rocket, the most powerful rocket in human history.”

The enormous rocket will play a big role in upcoming missions in the Artemis program.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. (NASA)

“We are making significant progress. By the end of the year, we’re going to be moving it out of the Michoud Assembly Facility,” Bridenstine said. “We’re going to take it to the Stennis Space Center. We’re going to do a green run test. We’re going to prove its capability. We’re going to get it to the Cape. And we’re going to be ready to launch American astronauts to the moon again, and getting our first woman and next man to the south pole of the moon in 2024.”

Media on hand toured the facility and got a close look at the SLS rocket.

Bridenstine closed with an uplifting message:

“This time when we go to the moon, we’re going to go to stay, with a purpose of learning how to live and work on another world so we can take that knowledge and information to Mars.”