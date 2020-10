In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, image released by SpaceX/NASA, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts, from left, mission specialist Shannon Walker, pilot Victor Glover, and Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, all NASA astronauts, and mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut, gesture during crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. SpaceX’s second astronaut flight is off until mid-November 2020 because red lacquer dripped into tiny vent holes in two rocket engines that now must be replaced. (SpaceX/NASA via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA and SpaceX have targeted Saturday, Nov. 14, launch of the first crew rotation mission to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

Managers of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission held a teleconference Wednesday to discuss the upcoming launch, including results from recent testing of the Falcon 9 Merlin engines.

The crew also took part in training exercises on Tuesday.