NASA update on Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover launch

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA recently discussed the upcoming launch of its next Mars rover in a news conference with reporters June 17. You can watch the complete news conference below from NASA TV.

Perseverance is a robotic scientist weighing just under 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms). The rover’s astrobiology mission will search for signs of past microbial life on Mars, characterize the planet’s climate and geology, collect rock and soil samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

Briefing participants will be:

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington

Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance deputy project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California

Matt Wallace, Perseverance deputy project manager at JPL

Luis Dominguez, Perseverance deputy electrical integration and test lead at JPL

Omar Baez, launch director in NASA’s Launch Services Program at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission is scheduled to launch from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 9:15 a.m. EDT (6:15 a.m. PDT) July 20. The launch is managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program. It will land at Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021.

For more about Perseverance visit NASA’s Perseverance page and NASA’s Mars page.