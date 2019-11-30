NASA’s ‘Black Hole Friday’ might just suck you in

MYSTERY WIRE — There’s no denying that Black Friday is everything a shopper could ever want, but not everyone is all about the great deal.
NASA is trying to start a new trend, declaring “Black Hole Friday” to compete for your attention. It’s a great initiative rooted in education. If you’re too dedicated to leave the crowded stores, you can observe the day on your own schedule.
The video posted by NASA on Friday:
NASA’s homepage even makes light of it:
What’s the difference between a black hole and your bank account on Black Friday? Stuff’s definitely going to be escaping from your bank account today.
And NASA’s Goddard Media Studios contributes a “guide to black hole safety” you’ve just got to see. Eductational and entertaining. You’ll learn:
- Radiation gets worse the closer you are to a black hole
- The closer you get, the less chance you have of escape
- If you get close enough, you could be stretched into a giant noodle
If you’ve already scoured the stores for your Lego Millenium Falcon, settle in and enjoy these features on NASA’s site:
- What are black holes?
- Black hole nurtures baby stars a million light-years away
- 10 questions you might have about black holes
- Black hole image makes history
- NASA’s TESS mission spots its first star-shredding black hole
- NASA visualization shows black hole’s warped world
- Hubble uncovers black hole disk that shouldn’t exist