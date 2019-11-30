NASA’s ‘Black Hole Friday’ might just suck you in

The first picture of a black hole was made using observations of the center of galaxy M87 taken by the Event Horizon Telescope. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole 6.5 billion times the Sun’s mass. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration)

MYSTERY WIRE — There’s no denying that Black Friday is everything a shopper could ever want, but not everyone is all about the great deal.

NASA is trying to start a new trend, declaring “Black Hole Friday” to compete for your attention. It’s a great initiative rooted in education. If you’re too dedicated to leave the crowded stores, you can observe the day on your own schedule.

The video posted by NASA on Friday:

NASA’s homepage even makes light of it:

What’s the difference between a black hole and your bank account on Black Friday? Stuff’s definitely going to be escaping from your bank account today.

And NASA’s Goddard Media Studios contributes a “guide to black hole safety” you’ve just got to see. Eductational and entertaining. You’ll learn:

  • Radiation gets worse the closer you are to a black hole
  • The closer you get, the less chance you have of escape
  • If you get close enough, you could be stretched into a giant noodle

If you’ve already scoured the stores for your Lego Millenium Falcon, settle in and enjoy these features on NASA’s site:

