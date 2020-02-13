NASA’s record-setting Christina Koch adjusting to ‘physical act of walking’

MYSTERY WIRE — A week after returning to Earth, astronaut Christina Koch spoke publicly about getting used to gravity again.

“The physical act of walking was something to get used to,” Koch told CBS News on Wednesday from NASA’s Johnson Space Center. “Haven’t really had the sore feet, but I did notice for about a day … my neck was sore.”

The 41-year-old Michigan native touched down in a Soyuz capsule after spending a record-breaking 328 days in space. Her mission aboard the International Space Station was the longest single spaceflight ever completed by a woman.

“I’ve always said about any record that you set, that my biggest hope is that it’s exceeded as soon as possible.”

During her time in orbit, Koch completed six spacewalks, including the first one by an all-female team.

Next, she’s looking forward for a trip to the moon.

Researchers are ready to study Koch’s time in space to better understand how long missions affect the female body.

A news release said, “NASA has gathered vast amounts of data about astronaut health and performance during the past 60 years and has focused recently on extended durations up to one year with the dedicated mission of Scott Kelly, Peggy Whitson’s three long-duration space missions that together lasted 665 days, and now the extended-duration missions of both Koch and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is in the midst of a 10-month mission.

“These opportunities also have demonstrated there is a significant degree of variability in human response to spaceflight, as well as the importance of determining the acceptable degree of change for both men and women. “

