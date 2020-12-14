New satellite launched to bring better sound to the world

Space Science
Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — A new generation of radio broadcasting satellite launched into space Sunday, carried by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The SXM 7 satellite will be joining SiriusXM’s active fleet and is designed to provide entertainment and data services for the continental U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for up to 15 years.

Outputting 8,000 watts of content, it’ll provide the highest power density of any commercial satellite on orbit, according to SpaceX, replacing the XM-3 satellite currently in orbit.

Sunday’s launch marks SpaceX’s 69th successful booster landing and its 25th  Falcon 9 mission this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News