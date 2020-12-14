New satellite launched to bring better sound to the world

MYSTERY WIRE — A new generation of radio broadcasting satellite launched into space Sunday, carried by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The SXM 7 satellite will be joining SiriusXM’s active fleet and is designed to provide entertainment and data services for the continental U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for up to 15 years.

Outputting 8,000 watts of content, it’ll provide the highest power density of any commercial satellite on orbit, according to SpaceX, replacing the XM-3 satellite currently in orbit.

Sunday’s launch marks SpaceX’s 69th successful booster landing and its 25th Falcon 9 mission this year.