‘New Shepard’ launch will be 12th for Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos

Space Science
Posted: / Updated:
Blue Origin

(Photo: Blue Origin)

MYSTERY WIRE — Blue Origin is ready to launch its 12th New Shepard mission, and waiting for better weather to get off the ground as early as Wednesday. No word yet on a possible launch time.

Blue Origin is the brainchild of billionaire Jeff Bezos, with reusable spacecraft that launch from the company’s West Texas facility.

Space.com is carrying a livestream of the launch, and it will also appear on Blue Origin’s website.

The flight will carry Blue Origin’s 100th commercial payload to space. Among the items aboard: Thousands of postcards and handwritten messages with artwork from children involved in Club for the Future, a Blue Origin initiative to get kids interested in space exploration. The club’s first project is to launch 10,000 postcards with visions of humanity’s future in space, according to Space.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News