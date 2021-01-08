Northrop Grumman capsule departs ISS

Space Science
Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule separated from the International Space Station on Wednesday.

The Cygnus resupply spacecraft is named in memory of Kalpana Chawla, the first female astronaut of Indian descent. Chawla died in the STS-107 space shuttle Columbia accident.

The capsule delivered nearly 8,000 pounds of supplies, scientific investigations, commercial products, hardware, and other cargo to the orbiting outpost.

It departed with about 4,000 pounds of trash from the space station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News