‘Pale blue dot’ image from Voyager 1 marks 30th birthday

MYSTERY WIRE — Voyager 1 snapped one of history’s most famous photos 30 years ago today. To mark the occasion, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, released a new version.
It’s a “family portrait” of the solar system that came to identify Earth as “the pale blue dot.” Those words were from Carl Sagan’s 1994 book, “The Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space.” Sagan served on the imaging team for Voyager.
The original Feb. 14, 1990, photo captures Neptune, Uranus, Saturn, Jupiter, Venus and Earth in the frame — actually, a mosaic of 60 frames. The three planets that don’t show up:
- Mars was too dark
- Mercury was too close to the sun
- Pluto was too dim
The vertical bands of light in the photo were camera artifacts, a result of pointing the camera so close to the sun. NASA.com describes them as a “happy coincidence” that enhance the photo’s focus on Earth.
