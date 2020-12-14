PHOTOS: South American Solar Eclipse

This photo combo shows the sequence of a total solar eclipse seen from Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MYSTERY WIRE — Thousands of people gathered in southern Argentina on Monday to marvel at a total eclipse of the sun.

They converged on the city of Piedra del Aguila in Patagonia, regarded as being one of the best vantage points in the country.

The moon covers the sun during a solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A Mapuche Indigenous family uses special glasses to try and observe a total solar eclipse in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total eclipse was not visible from Carahue because of an overcast sky. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

The moon moves across the sun during a solar eclipse in the path of totality in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Local authorities estimate nearly 8,000 tourists were there, despite having to contend with coronavirus restrictions, along with strong winds.

As the moon passed over the face of the sun, crowds erupted in screams of joy, celebrating a period of total darkness which lasted for just over two minutes.

It was like being “reborn”, said one of the eclipse-watchers, Alejandra Del Campo.