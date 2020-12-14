PHOTOS: South American Solar Eclipse

MYSTERY WIRE — Thousands of people gathered in southern Argentina on Monday to marvel at a total eclipse of the sun.
They converged on the city of Piedra del Aguila in Patagonia, regarded as being one of the best vantage points in the country.
Local authorities estimate nearly 8,000 tourists were there, despite having to contend with coronavirus restrictions, along with strong winds.
As the moon passed over the face of the sun, crowds erupted in screams of joy, celebrating a period of total darkness which lasted for just over two minutes.
It was like being “reborn”, said one of the eclipse-watchers, Alejandra Del Campo.