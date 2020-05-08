Real Space Force chief goes after fake Space Force chief

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s times like we’re in now when sometimes a little humor from the military is what’s needed. The man put in charge of the United State Space Force just told the put in charge of Netflix’s Space Force to get a haircut.

During a webinar with the nonprofit Space Foundation on May 6, General Jay Raymond, the U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations said, jokingly, “The one piece of advice I’d give to Steve Carell is to get a haircut.” Gen. Raymond added, “He’s looking a little too shaggy if he wants to play the Space Force chief.”

After being sworn in as the first Chief of Space Operations by Vice President of the United States Michael Pence, General John Raymond addresses the audience in the Executive Eisenhower Office Building, Washington, D.C., Jan 14, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andy Morataya)

The Netflix comedy show called Space Force is scheduled to premiere May 29. General Raymond also said he is looking forward to watching the show but was hoping the lead role would be given to Bruce Willis.

Netflix’s Space Force stars Steve Carell as Gen. Mark R. Naird, the fictional equivalent of Raymond, and also features John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard and Noah Emmerich.

General Raymond and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett did talk about serious topics as the United States newest military branch begins to grow. The Space Force is actually part of the Department of the Air Force. The two talked about the Space Force being used to protect American space assets, deter aggression and establish norms of behavior in space.