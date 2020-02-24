Respected astronomer says FRBs could be anything — aliens included

Fast Radio Bursts

MYSTERY WIRE — A Harvard scientist says a recently discovered pattern of “fast radio bursts” (FRBs) ought to make us stop and think.

It might be a natural phenomenon, or it could be something else, says Abraham Loeb, a respected astronomer who spoke to CNET:

The bursts were only recognized in 2007, but a new one isn’t like the others. It doesn’t seem as random. In fact, the burst is predictable, repeating every 16 days.

At the moment we do not have a smoking gun that clearly indicates the nature of FRBs. So all possibilities should be considered, including an artificial origin. A civilization might generate a powerful beam of light to propel cargos with a sail and we could observe the leakage of that radiation outside the boundaries of the sail.

Abraham Loeb

It’s not Loeb’s first controversial comment on the alien topic.

When a massive object from interstellar space zoomed past Earth in 2018, Loeb said it could be a type of spacecraft. People began to say asteroids would be perfect observation posts for aliens since we generally ignore them unless they are on a collision course with our planet.

Loeb is involved in the Breakthrough Starshot program, which we cited in a previous article that talked about the real barriers to colonizing other worlds:

