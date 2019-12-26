‘Ring of fire’ eclipse visible in Eastern Hemisphere

Space Science
ring of fire eclipse

MYSTERY WIRE — A “ring of fire” solar eclipse treated people in Earth’s Eastern Hemisphere, and produced some spectacular images in Saudi Arabia.

The “annular” eclipse is explained by Space.com:

Solar eclipses occur when the new moon passes between the sun and the Earth, appearing to cover part (a partial eclipse) or all (a total eclipse) as viewed from the Earth’s surface. Because the moon’s orbit has a tilt, this cosmic alignment doesn’t occur every month. Sometimes, the moon is a bit too far from Earth in its orbit to completely cover the sun, resulting in an annular eclipse like the one today.

