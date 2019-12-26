‘Ring of fire’ eclipse visible in Eastern Hemisphere

MYSTERY WIRE -- Here comes 2020, and if the last decade is an indicator, we will have a lot of science to report over the next 10 years. A lot of space science.

In a list of the most "awe-inspiring" discoveries of the 2010s, more than half of the events listed by Business Insider are of the space science variety. Right at the top of the list: the first-ever image of a black hole. While it might seem like someone flipped a switch this year, when NASA marked 50 years since the Apollo moon landing, space science has been chugging along strong beyond the moon. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto and even "Planet 9" are among the highlights.