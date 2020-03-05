Rover captures 1.8 billion pixel photograph of Mars

MYSTERY WIRE — A new composited image from NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover is giving us one of the most detailed views ever compiled from the surface of Mars. We have posted the interactive image below, here you can pan around and zoom in.

The images were taken between November 24 and December 1st last year. When combined, the image has nearly 1.8 billion pixels. It took more than 1,000 separate images to make this picture.

For comparison, the new iPhone 11 camera takes images with approximately 12.5 million pixels, or 12.5 megapixels.

The sundial on the Mars Rover can also be examined in this image, along with Mars dirt on the Rover. (Photo: NASA)

You can clearly see a distant crater when you zoom in on the image. (Photo: NASA)

On the NASA site you can actually download the full image, but it might take a while since it is 2.25 GB large. In the image you can see the shadow of the camera located on the rover’s mast.