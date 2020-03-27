Satellite images show pollution is down during pandemic

MYSTERY WIRE — Google Earth images show pollution has dropped in the Las Vegas area, and even more dramatically in Los Angeles.

Use the slider on the image below to see how pollution levels have dropped since Jan. 20. The second satellite image shows diffused polution over major metro areas, as seen on March 20.

The satellite imagery show here detects nitrogen dioxide levels, the pollutant most associated with the burning of fossil fuels.

A larger view of pollution levels across the globe is available on Gizmodo.

Previous data released by NASA two weeks ago showed nitrogen oxide levels significantly reduced in China.