Satellites launched Monday might still be visible

SpaceX launched 60 new Starlink satellites on Monday and the “satellite train” was visible to some people who knew where to look. And they might still be visible for a day or two depending on weather.

The launch follows May’s launch of the first set of 60 satellites, captured on video by satellite tracker Marco Langbroek of the Netherlands:

The Starlink satellites have only a few days of evening passes over Europe and the United States before shifting into daylight, according to space.com. They will settle into orbit much lower than the first set of 60, and could possibly be visible to the naked eye at 350 kilometers.

Guides on where to look appear at several websites dedicated to tracking satellites: