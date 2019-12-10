Saturn, Venus showing off in the December night sky

Space Science
Posted: / Updated:
Saturn Jupiter Earth Moon

(NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratories)

MYSTERY WIRE — Take a break from holiday shopping for a good opportunity for skywatching this month, as Saturn and Venus dance with the moon.

Saturn and Venus will be close together from our vantage point on Earth. The positions of the two planets — conjunction, or their closes proximity to one another in the night sky — will put on a display through Friday.

Guides on where and when to look appear on Space.com and In-the-Sky.org.

This video tweeted by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratories explains:

Space.com also offers tips if you’re using a telescope. Hint: Saturn and Venus are close, but not that close. The website also explains the mapping techniques and the terminology that will make you sound like an expert. If you are already a pro, check out the tables on In-the-Sky.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News