Saturn, Venus showing off in the December night sky

MYSTERY WIRE — Take a break from holiday shopping for a good opportunity for skywatching this month, as Saturn and Venus dance with the moon.
Saturn and Venus will be close together from our vantage point on Earth. The positions of the two planets — conjunction, or their closes proximity to one another in the night sky — will put on a display through Friday.
Guides on where and when to look appear on Space.com and In-the-Sky.org.
This video tweeted by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratories explains:
Space.com also offers tips if you’re using a telescope. Hint: Saturn and Venus are close, but not that close. The website also explains the mapping techniques and the terminology that will make you sound like an expert. If you are already a pro, check out the tables on In-the-Sky.org.