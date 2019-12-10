Saturn, Venus showing off in the December night sky

MYSTERY WIRE — Take a break from holiday shopping for a good opportunity for skywatching this month, as Saturn and Venus dance with the moon.

Saturn and Venus will be close together from our vantage point on Earth. The positions of the two planets — conjunction, or their closes proximity to one another in the night sky — will put on a display through Friday.

Guides on where and when to look appear on Space.com and In-the-Sky.org.

This video tweeted by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratories explains:

What's up this December? Pretty planetary pairings with the Moon. Here's where and when to look to see Venus, Saturn and Mars.



Info and sky charts available at https://t.co/6rIhgCD2DM pic.twitter.com/qGr27fMBJz — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 1, 2019

Space.com also offers tips if you’re using a telescope. Hint: Saturn and Venus are close, but not that close. The website also explains the mapping techniques and the terminology that will make you sound like an expert. If you are already a pro, check out the tables on In-the-Sky.org.