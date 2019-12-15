Scientists say Saturn’s moon might hold mineral surprise

MYSTERY WIRE — Sometime in 2034, NASA’s Dragonfly mission is expected to touch down on Titan, a freezing moon that orbits Saturn. Scientists are working now to figure out what Dragonfly might find.

Experiments at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have identified a substance that doesn’t exist on Earth, but just might have a chance to form as a natural mineral in the extreme cold and toxic environment on Titan.

National Geographic details the experiment in the article, “New kind of ‘mineral’ created on Earth.” To understand what scientists are doing, you’ll need to leave behind everything that “nature” means on our planet. Think instead of a planet where lakes of liquid methane lap at the icy shores.

The “bathtub ring” left behind by methane, and how it reacts with other substances on Saturn, got scientists thinking about what might form in such a setting. Experiments have yielded crystals formed by acetylene and butane. The new “co-crystal” formations could even be a food supply for microbes.

