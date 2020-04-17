Second look at data reveals planet similar to Earth

MYSTERY WIRE – One thing many astronomers and scientists of many fields have searched for is another planet similar to Earth. Scientists, with the help of NASA, might have just found one.

This artist’s illustration shows what Kepler-1649c could look like from its surface. (Image: NASA/Ames Research Center/Daniel Rutter)

The new data comes from the now retired Kepler space telescope. According to NASA, a team of transatlantic scientists took old data from Kepler and ran the data through a newer algorithm. This process showed the exoplanet was originally misidentified.

Now, the scientists have named a rocky planet orbiting around a star 300,000 light years from Earth as Kepler-1649c. They claim the planet is similar to Earth in size and estimated temperature. The planet also falls into what’s known as the habitable zone in Earth life terms and it could support liquid water.